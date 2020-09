EMBED >More News Videos Northgate Gonzalez Markets grew from a modest liquor store in the Northgate section of Anaheim to a family-run supermarket empire with 41 Southland stores.

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Aztec Tents in Torrance used to specialize in fabricating giant, over-the-top tents for large, glamorous gatherings. But the pandemic forced the business to shift gears overnight.Now, the business supplies tents for emergency bed space outside hospitals, outdoor space for meetings and worship, open-air space for outdoor classrooms as well as outdoor dining space for small businesses -- including a small mom-and-pop taqueria.Watch Miriam Hernandez's report above for details.