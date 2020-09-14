Business

LA's Grand Central Market shifts gears, transforms into 'Bazaar' by adding artists, other vendors to landmark space

Grand Central Market in Downtown L.A. has set up a new "Bazaar" format by teaming with local artists and vendors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When you think of Grand Central Market, you probably think about food. But the coronavirus pandemic is changing the items now being sold there. Business owners are taking advantage of a new "Bazaar" format by teaming up with local artists and vendors who hope a little creativity can turn things around.

Ugonna Onyekwe lost his job once COVID-19 struck. He and his wife took the hit as an opportunity and started "Lil," designing for a hip, young crowd.

"You know a few of the food vendors have shut down since COVID, and that kind of opened up the space because there wasn't really retailers here before," said Onyekwe.

San Fernando's Magaly's Tamales continues to give community access to fresh produce
EMBED More News Videos

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Magaly's made some changes to give the community more access to produce.


The L.A. County Health Department's shutdown of indoor dining changed the way Grand Central Market operated. The market helped some legacy vendors pivot to take-out. But then it also got creative and shifted gears.

"We actually decided to invite merchants, artists, any independent makers to come and set up Thursday through Sunday," said Erin Mavian, Grand Central Market's creative director.

Now dubbed "Grand Central Bazaar," the space is now open for vendors who sell things from clothing, to jewelry - trying to make up for what the pandemic has taken away.

"We're still trying to figure it all out, but the weeks we've been here have been pretty decent so far," said Onyekwe. "It's been nice adding that all in with what we do online."

"Because of COVID, a lot of people were afraid to come out, but in these two weeks, I see there is a lot more traffic," said Khrystyne Chong.

The market plans to keep the "Bazaar" going, and might even expand it to seven days a week sometime starting in 2021.

Here's a breakdown of each tier in California's new reopening framework
EMBED More News Videos

Does the new color coded, 4-tier system for monitoring COVID-19 in California leave you scratching your head? ABC7 breaks down what each tier means.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdowntown lafoodcrafts
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bobcat Fire: Some Arcadia, Sierra Madre residents ordered to evacuate
Both deputies shot in Compton ambush now in stable condition
Reporter's account, video of arrest contradict sheriff's dept's claims
Andrew Gillum, 2018 Fla. gubernatorial nominee, says he is bisexual
'Jeopardy!' premieres Monday with a new role for Jennings
Could there have been life on Venus?
Pres. Trump visits CA for briefing on wildfires
Show More
LIVE: LA County officials give COVID-19 update
2 teens critically wounded in shooting in Pasadena
COVID hospitalizations continue to drop in Orange County
Walk of honor for veteran who died from COVID-19
Biden blasts Trump over climate change, West Coast fires
More TOP STORIES News