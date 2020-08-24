small business

Work al fresco at this office parklet in Long Beach

Ironfire, a coworking space in Long Beach, has taken advantage of the city's Open Streets initiative by installing an office parklet.
By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- If you're tired of working from home, Ironfire in Long Beach has a solution.

"Ironfire is a hospitality-driven workspace that offers great amenities," said Ironfire CEO and founder Josh Rencher. "I like to say that we're your home office away from home."

Rencher said freelancers, entrepreneurs and small business owners have been connecting, collaborating and coworking at Ironfire since 2017.

Earlier this year, Rencher said the coronavirus pandemic impacted Ironfire in a big way.

"By the beginning of April, we've lost over half of our members," Rencher said. "Overall, we lost 70 plus-percent of our revenue if you compare February to April."

In June, the City of Long Beach announced its Open Streets initiative, waiving permit fees for restaurants and other businesses to build parklets in public spaces as a way to increase seating capacity while maintaining social distance.

Rencher jumped on the opportunity.

"I got approved two days later, despite being the only non-restaurant in Long Beach to have been approved," he said.

In early August, the city set up barricades in front of the Lakewood Village location. Rencher and his team installed turf, WiFi and canopies.

"It's been a buzzworthy addition to Ironfire and it's something that's encouraged people to come back to who are a little bit hesitant to be indoors in a shared space right now," he said.

Rencher said the indoor offices are open at limited capacity while enforcing social distancing and sanitizing protocols. As for the future, the CEO remains hopeful.

"I'm very confident that post-pandemic, there's going to be more remote workers than ever before on a permanent basis," Rencher said. "My hope is that Ironfire can ride out this low time and still be around when that wave comes back."

Follow Rachel on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7rachel
Twitter.com/abc7rachel
Instagram.com/abc7rachel
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslong beachlos angeles countycommunity journalistlong beachcoronavirus californiasmall businessbusinesscoronavirusin the communitycovid 19 pandemicworkplacecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19office
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMALL BUSINESS
This 18-year-old entrepreneur says slime business helped her overcome depression
Carolina Kitchen is back with its famous soul food
Doodlebird offers customizable crayons and sidewalk chalk
80-year-old Chinatown bakery helps Angelenos celebrate in hard times
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scott Peterson death penalty conviction overturned
Detroit woman pronounced dead found breathing at funeral home
2020 fires are 25 times worse than 2019, Newsom says
LAFD firefighter missing after trip to Mexico
Liberty U pres Falwell says he faced "emotional toll" after wife's affair
Riverside County begins accepting reopening waivers for elementary schools
Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot man in back
Show More
Zoom outage impacting meetings, webinars in parts of US
Biden says he'd shut down economy if scientists recommend
Republicans nominate Trump at 2020 RNC; he questions election integrity
OC removed from state's coronavirus watch list
LA, OC honor Kobe Bryant on 8/24
More TOP STORIES News