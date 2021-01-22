Civil rights investigation of LA County Sheriff's Department launched by CA AG

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7292268" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Inking parties" are a secret ritual to initiate deputies into the alleged "Executioners" gang in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, according to a sworn deposition testimony by LASD Deputy Art Gonzalez.

Compton's mayor and city activists shared stories of mistreatment by sheriff's deputies as they called for an investigation into a rogue deputy gang nicknamed the "Executioners."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Friday his department has launched a civil rights investigation of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The California Department of Justice investigation of the largest sheriff's department in the country comes on the heels of allegations of excessive force, retaliation and other misconduct, as well as a number of recent reported incidents involving LASD management and personnel.The action also comes in response to the absence of "sustained and comprehensive oversight'' of LASD's operations, according to Becerra, who said there was no tipping point in prompting the probe. He did not say how far back the investigation would go."Those of us in positions of public trust know that the job comes with the solemn obligation to be accountable to the people we serve,'' Becerra said. "Because of the nature of the work involved in law enforcement, that duty of care is heightened. There are serious concerns and reports that accountability and adherence to legitimate policing practices have lapsed at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. We are undertaking this investigation to determine if LASD has violated the law or the rights of the people of Los Angeles County.''Becerra adds the investigation will look into whether the department engaged in a "pattern or practice'' of unconstitutional policing.Under the California Constitution and California Civil Code section 52.3, the AG is authorized to conduct civil investigations into whether a law enforcement agency has engaged in a pattern or practice of violating state or federal law.As opposed to a criminal investigation into an individual incident or incidents, a pattern or practice investigation typically works to identify and, as appropriate, ultimately address potentially systemic violations of the constitutional rights of the community at large by a law enforcement agency.With regards to LASD, the AG has made no determinations at this time about specific complaints or allegations or about the agency's policies and practices. Becerra said he "hopes'' the department cooperates in the probe."We want to put word out to the public'' for any useful, credible information that could be provided, Becerra said, adding that the probe is "very broad and wide-ranging.''Given that interaction and cooperation with the community is at the core of law enforcement's work in providing public safety, the Attorney General encourages anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact DOJ's Civil Rights Enforcement Section at Police-Practices@doj.ca.gov.During the course of the investigation, DOJ attorneys and special agents will consider all relevant information, including from community members and organizations, local officials, oversight entities, the LASD and individual officers.Last month, following an extensive investigation, Becerra secured an agreement to reform a wide range of practices at the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Last year, following significant misuse, he revoked access to CalGang records created by the Los Angeles Police Department.