Fresno County family claims cars vandalized over Mexican flag hanging from garage

Police in Fowler, California, are investigating Monday after one family says someone spray-painted "USA" on their driveway and two cars sitting in front of their home.

The family believes they were targeted because of a Mexican flag hanging above their garage.

Jessica Silva says her son left their house around 9:30 p.m. Friday and came back about an hour later and found the graffiti.

Silva's family has lived in Fowler for about 13 years and is shocked that this happened to them.

So far, police do not have any leads on who committed the vandalism.
