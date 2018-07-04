Cal Poly Pomona security officer fatally stabbed on campus identified

EMBED </>More Videos

A Cal Poly Pomona officer fatally stabbed on campus on Friday has been identified.

By ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
A Cal Poly Pomona security officer who was fatally stabbed on campus on Friday has been identified.

The city of Claremont announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that Mark Manlapaz was a senior park ranger and was working as one of the school's public safety specialists when he was attacked.

Manlapaz was a Claremont park ranger for three years and a 16-year veteran of the Cal Poly Pomona Campus Security team, the post said.

"Mark was a friendly, helpful, and dedicated figure in the Claremont Wilderness Park and on the campus of Cal Poly Pomona. He will be greatly missed by his family, co-workers and the community," the statement read in part.

Manlapaz was found stabbed to death in the driver's seat of his truck by a coworker. At the same time the 37-year-old victim was found, authorities said they received calls from another part of the campus about a man acting strange.

RELATED: Cal Poly Pomona security specialist stabbed to death on campus; suspect dies in officer-involved shooting
EMBED More News Videos

A Cal Poly Pomona public security specialist was stabbed to death and a suspect died in an officer-involved shooting on the campus Friday afternoon.



Pomona officers and campus police headed over to that area and encountered the suspect. At some point, an officer-involved shooting occurred, and the suspect was shot and killed, according to Pomona police Chief Michael Olivieri.

Investigators were working to determine if the suspect and victim knew each other.

A community vigil will be held Thursday at 5 p.m. at Lewis Park, located at 1700 Danbury Road in Claremont.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingCSU Pomonaofficer killedofficer-involved shootingPomonaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News