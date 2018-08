EMBED >More News Videos A Cal Poly Pomona public security specialist was stabbed to death and a suspect died in an officer-involved shooting on the campus Friday afternoon.

A Cal Poly Pomona security officer who was fatally stabbed on campus on Friday has been identified.The city of Claremont announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that Mark Manlapaz was a senior park ranger and was working as one of the school's public safety specialists when he was attacked.Manlapaz was a Claremont park ranger for three years and a 16-year veteran of the Cal Poly Pomona Campus Security team, the post said."Mark was a friendly, helpful, and dedicated figure in the Claremont Wilderness Park and on the campus of Cal Poly Pomona. He will be greatly missed by his family, co-workers and the community," the statement read in part.Manlapaz was found stabbed to death in the driver's seat of his truck by a coworker. At the same time the 37-year-old victim was found, authorities said they received calls from another part of the campus about a man acting strange.Pomona officers and campus police headed over to that area and encountered the suspect. At some point, an officer-involved shooting occurred, and the suspect was shot and killed, according to Pomona police Chief Michael Olivieri.Investigators were working to determine if the suspect and victim knew each other.A community vigil will be held Thursday at 5 p.m. at Lewis Park, located at 1700 Danbury Road in Claremont.