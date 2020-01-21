Pro-Nazi symbols, anti-Semitic signs removed from Calabasas condo balcony

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A handful of offensive and hate-filled signs plastered around the balcony of a condo in Calabasas have been removed after backlash from the community.

The posters - which included Nazi symbols, anti-Semitic speech and racial slurs against blacks and other minorities - were visible from Park Sorrento, putting residents on edge.

A man who is believed to be the long-time owner of the condo was seen last week yelling and cursing at people from his balcony. No threats were made, according to the sheriff's department, but some neighbors say they feel unsafe and intimidated by the messages.

"I'm horrified, and I'm sad," resident Sheri Polk said. "Sad that people feel this way about Jews, about African Americans."

The city of Calabasas said the material was taken down Friday, the morning after a deadline was issued for the signs' removal. The resident initially refused to remove the posters, according to Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub.

EMBED More News Videos

An investigation is underway in Calabasas where several disturbing and offensive signs were posted on the balcony of a condo.



Condo board members say the man has been fined but continues to re-post the signs.

"We will not stand for this type of material being displayed for everybody to see," Weintraub said at a press conference Wednesday.

Officials believe mental illness may have played a factor.

One neighbor said this isn't the first incident involving the condo resident.

"I have seen him around, he comes out screaming, yelling. I don't pay much attention to it," resident Rick Ricco said.

It is unclear what additional action, if any, will be taken against the resident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
calabasaslos angeles county
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News