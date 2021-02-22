Coronavirus California

SoCal EMT, 21, struggling to pay bills for entire family after parents hospitalized with COVID

Several members of one Southland family were infected with COVID-19. It's not only taking a physical toll on the family - but a financial one too. Now, the family's 21-year-old son, who works as an EMT, is struggling to pay the bills after his parents had to be hospitalized.

Norma Soriano is asking for God's mercy to save her family. Her sister Laura Yadon has been in the hospital stricken with COVID-19, fighting for her life since Christmas.

Soriano said multiple members of her family contracted the virus after going to a private funeral for her father in early December. He died from an unrelated illness.

"We kept our distance. It was just the immediate family and somehow somebody gave it to my mom. It was four people in the family who were hospitalized including Laura and Donald," Soriano said.

The Yadons' two children - 21-year-old Ryan and 14-year-old daughter - recovered quickly from the virus. It was a different story for their parents Laura and Donald.

By Christmas Day, COVID had turned the family's holiday into a nightmare.

"He depleted so much that I had to call 911 for him. My mom lasted a little longer and then by the 25th she went downhill way too fast. She fainted, fell one the floor. I had to wake her up. I had to body drag her to get her into a chair," Ryan Yadon described.

Ryan Yadon is a full-time EMT. He says his skills kicked in and he was able to provide medical care for his parents until they were hospitalized.

"In the moment, you don't think about it. For me, I am just doing what I'm told, doing I'm taught to do," he said.

As he reflects on the holiday sadness, he said he realized it affected his 14-year-old sister more than anyone.

"I told her, I was like, 'You can't be mad at something you can't control,'" he said.

He is the only one working in his family at the moment, and he's beginning to buckle under the weight of massive bills.

"I don't even know how to explain the emotions and feelings that come with something like that, you know, the pressure," he described.

The good news is that both of his parents are recovering and are expected to come home sooner than later. However, the 21-year-old says it will be a while before either of his parents will be able to return to work.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Yadon family.
