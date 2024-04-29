California DOJ to probe deadly police shooting of home invasion suspect in Long Beach

California Attorney General Rob Bonta says his office will investigate a Long Beach police officer's fatal shooting of an allegedly armed suspect.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta says his office will investigate a Long Beach police officer's fatal shooting of an allegedly armed suspect.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta says his office will investigate a Long Beach police officer's fatal shooting of an allegedly armed suspect.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta says his office will investigate a Long Beach police officer's fatal shooting of an allegedly armed suspect.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta said his office will investigate a Long Beach police officer's fatal shooting of an allegedly armed suspect who police said broke into a home in Long Beach.

Long Beach police responded at approximately 8:35 p.m. Friday to a residence in the 6800 block of Cerritos Avenue regarding a person with a gun. Upon their arrival, they learned an armed home invasion robbery was in progress and the suspect was still in the yard of the house, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers surrounded the home and made contact with the man, who they saw was armed with a firearm. As the officers at the scene engaged in verbal de-escalation for over an hour with the suspect, a SWAT team was called to the scene and was preparing to deploy when the shooting occurred, the department said.

A home invasion robbery in Long Beach turned deadly after police officers encountered the armed suspect in the yard.

The suspect was struck once in the upper body and officers immediately rendered aid to him. Long Beach Fire Department paramedics treated the suspect at the scene and subsequently took him to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

Police said a replica gun was recovered at the scene and no officers were injured in the shooting.

"Following the (shooting), DOJ's California Police Shooting Investigation Team initiated an investigation in accordance with AB 1506 mandates," Bonta's office said. "Upon completion of the investigation, it will be turned over to DOJ's Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review."