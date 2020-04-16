Weather

Southern California benefits from rain as northwest drought grows

Record-breaking rains eliminated all traces of drought and abnormal dryness across Southern California, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Record-breaking rains eliminated all traces of drought and abnormal dryness across Southern California, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The series of wet weather also benefited the Central Coast through Monterey County. However, drought has worsened in northwestern California.

Overall, just over 58% of the state is experiencing abnormal dryness or the first two stages of drought, down from more than 75% at the start of April.

RELATED: Southern California weather forecast - Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, Ventura County

But the monitor showed Thursday that the designation of severe drought has expanded over much of northwest California up into Oregon, while the balance of northern and central California has moderate drought or abnormal dryness.

No parts of the state are experiencing extreme or exceptional drought, according to the monitor.

A dry winter across California left the state abnormally parched earlier this year, prompting officials to brace for the possibility of a more intense wildfire season. Additionally, the month of February shaped up to be the driest February on record for much of the state.

RELATED: 70% of CA is abnormally dry after low-precipitation winter, drought monitor map shows

About 75% of California's annual precipitation typically occurs from December through February, mostly from what's known as atmospheric rivers - long plumes of moisture originating far out in the Pacific Ocean.

But just months ago, a high-pressure system parked in the Pacific blocked storms from reaching California and instead steered them to the Pacific Northwest.

Since then, the Southland has seen a series of storms, including last week when heavy rain slammed the region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersouthern californiaweatherraincaliforniadrought
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
5 health-care workers among COVID-19 deaths in LA County
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Show More
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 567 new COVID-19 cases
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
COVID-19: SoCal couple recounts wife's ordeal, recovery
COVID-19: California WIC enrollment soars amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News