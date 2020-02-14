SoCal weather: Cool temperatures expected Thursday, with light rain over the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal will see a few morning clouds with cool temperatures on Thursday and light rain can be expected starting Friday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds Thursday morning, warming up to 72 degrees by the afternoon. Then Friday will bring a 30% chance of showers, followed by cool temperatures over the weekend.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 74 on Thursday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.