California homeowners in some Southern California cities will be eligible for a seismic retrofit grant of up to $13,000 to protect against structural vulnerabilities to earthquakes.

FEMA pilot program offers grants up to $13K to retrofit homes vulnerable to next big earthquake

Homeowners in some Southern California cities will be eligible for a seismic retrofit grant of up to $13,000 to protect against structural vulnerabilities to earthquakes.

The pilot program is part of FEMA's efforts to prevent catastrophic damage similar to what occurred during the Northridge earthquake in 1994.

Therefore, homeowners with a home built before 2000 with a second floor above a garage is eligible for the program and can apply for a grant worth up to $13,000 to retrofit their homes.

"The safety of your home is extremely important," said Robert Develle, an engineer from Pasadena.

Develle says he took advantage of a similar program in 2018, when he received $3,000 to bolt his home to the foundation.

The program left him with very little out of pocket expense.

"For me, this was a no brainer," he said.

Over the last decade, the California Earthquake Authority estimates it has retrofitted nearly 20,000 homes across the state.

The administrators overseeing the soft launch of the current program will offer grants to 375 homes who meet the architecture requirements in qualified zip codes.

Those who apply now through the end of May will be placed into a lottery system.

"It's very common for homes in that category to come tumbling down," said Glenn Pomery, the CEO of California Earthquake Authority. "It's a dangerous vulnerability, damage, injury or worse, so it's worth looking Into if you have a living space over a garage, getting retrofitted, whether you get a grant or not. It's about making your family safer."