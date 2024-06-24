4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles San Joaquin Valley south of Bakersfield

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday afternoon in a lightly populated area of the San Joaquin Valley southwest of Bakersfield, according to the USGS.

The 3:31 p.m. quake struck near the Kern Lake Bed about 20 miles south of Bakersfield, according to the USGS.

Shaking was felt north of Bakersfield and south to the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley areas, as well as in parts of Santa Barbara County.

There were no immediate indications of major damage or injuries.