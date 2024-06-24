WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles San Joaquin Valley south of Bakersfield

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, June 24, 2024 10:56PM
How to make your own earthquake kit
ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday afternoon in a lightly populated area of the San Joaquin Valley southwest of Bakersfield, according to the USGS.

The 3:31 p.m. quake struck near the Kern Lake Bed about 20 miles south of Bakersfield, according to the USGS.

Shaking was felt north of Bakersfield and south to the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley areas, as well as in parts of Santa Barbara County.

There were no immediate indications of major damage or injuries.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW