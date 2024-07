3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Palos Verdes Estates

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck about 4 miles west of Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles County at 3:09 p.m. Sunday, according to the USGS.

The quake had a depth of about 8 miles, USGS reported. Shaking was felt from Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley and surrounding areas.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

This is a developing story. More details will be added here as they become available.