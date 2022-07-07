gas prices

Gas prices fall in Los Angeles, Orange counties for 23rd consecutive day

SoCal gas prices slowly dropping. Here's why

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Thursday for the 23rd consecutive day and 24th time in 25 days, decreasing 2.8 cents to $6.236.

The average price has dropped 22.4 cents over the past 25 days, including 1.9 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The run of dropping prices follows an 18-day streak of increases totaling 36.9 cents.

The average price is 9.1 cents less than one week ago and 15.9 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.901 more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price also decreased for the 23rd consecutive day and 24th time in 25 days, dropping 2.9 cents to $6.141. It has decreased 26.9 cents over the past 25 days, including 2.1 cents Wednesday. The run of dropping prices follows a 17-day streak of increases totaling 35.1 cents.

The Orange County average price is 10.1 cents less than one week ago and 23.1 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.846 more than one year ago.

Free gas giveaway leads to traffic jam spanning several blocks in Compton
On the day that a California gas tax hike took effect, a city councilman on Friday morning held a free gas give away in Compton, attracting drivers who caused a traffic jam that spanned several blocks.


The dropping prices are continuing despite a gas tax increase of 2.8 cents per gallon that took effect Friday.

The national average price dropped for the 23rd consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 2.7 cents to $4.752. It has dropped 26.4 cents over the past 23 days, including 2.1 cents Wednesday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 10.5 cents less than one week ago and 16.7 cents less than one month ago, but $1.615 more than one year ago.
