Politics

California Governor Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNS) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Saturday.

"This morning, the governor tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms," the statement said.

Newsom plans to continue to work remotely, and will remain in isolation at least through June 2 and "until he tests negative," the statement said.

"The governor has also received a prescription for Paxlovid, the antiviral that has been proven effective against COVID-19, and will begin his 5-day regimen immediately," his office said. "Governor Newsom is vaccinated and has received two booster shots, including as recently as May 18."



Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus pandemicpandemicpoliticscovid 19 pandemiccaliforniacovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Texas gunman threatened rapes, shootings on Yubo app, users say
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe
Suspect shot, killed by Ontario police after chase ends in crash
27-year-old arrested for murder after man killed inside Downey home
Flight cancellations kick off Memorial Day weekend
Volunteers place flags during ceremony at Riverside National Cemetery
$6.13 a gallon: Price of gas in LA County surges to record high
Show More
'Is it worth my kid?' Parents of TX school shooting victim speak out
OC high school student honored by The Angels to throw first pitch
Jury's duty in Depp-Heard trial doesn't track public debate
CA 'red flag' law can temporarily seize guns if someone makes threat
VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: Stand up for what's right
More TOP STORIES News