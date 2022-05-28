California Governor Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNS) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Saturday."This morning, the governor tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms," the statement said.Newsom plans to continue to work remotely, and will remain in isolation at least through June 2 and "until he tests negative," the statement said."The governor has also received a prescription for Paxlovid, the antiviral that has been proven effective against COVID-19, and will begin his 5-day regimen immediately," his office said. "Governor Newsom is vaccinated and has received two booster shots, including as recently as May 18."