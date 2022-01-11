Gov. Newsom to discuss plan to expand health care to all Californians, including immigrants

The governor will speak at a health clinic at 1:15 pm.
In addition to expanding Medi-Cal coverage to all Californians, Newsom wants to increase health care affordability. He announced his plan during his budget proposal to the state Legislature on Monday.
The state began covering immigrants 26 and under in 2019, and those 55 and older last year. Now Newsom wants state lawmakers to cover the remainder, starting no sooner than Jan. 1, 2024.
It wasn't immediately clear if he would phase in the additional health coverage or how he planned to pay for it.
One legislative analysis put the price tag for covering the remaining donut hole of uninsured immigrants at $2.4 billion per year. Covering those age 50 and up, the most recent expansion, will eventually cost taxpayers about $1.3 billion per year.
Some progressive legislative Democrats last week proposed creating in California the nation's first universal health care system, backed by steep tax hikes that would have to be approved by voters.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.