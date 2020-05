Jobs in California: Sprouts hiring across SoCal, offering special virtual career fairs for veterans

EMBED >More News Videos If you're looking for a job, here's what you need to know to give yourself an advantage during the coronavirus pandemic.

ABC7 is committed to helping people get back on their feet during the coronavirus pandemic.Grocery companies and supermarkets are hiring right now. Hollie Becker with Sprouts joined ABC7 via Skype on Friday to discuss the many job openings available at the company right now."We have plenty of jobs available right now at the entry level for people who have no experience in grocery whatsoever. I think as long as you have a positive attitude, you enjoy serving customers and talking to people, we will find a spot for you.""Yeah, in the L.A. area, we do have a variety of openings from our core management positions, our department management positions. The majority of our openings are at the department clerk level in our bakery, in our deli department, our produce department, our vitamins department, and of course at our front end with our cashiers and courtesy clerks.""We follow the CDC guidelines very closely. All team members in all of our stores do wear that very important PPE. So you'll see all of our team members wearing gloves and masks. We've instituted new cleaning procedures, more in-depth cleaning procedures, and we've installed the plexiglass coverings at our check stands to protect our team members there as well.""We love hiring veterans. Actually, we host a virtual veteran hiring career fair every month. So we have a very robust hiring program.""The best place and easiest place to go is on our external career site at www.sprouts.com/careers . All of our postings at the stores, at our distribution centers and even at our store support office are posted there."