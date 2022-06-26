$1.4 million Powerball lottery ticket sold at Glendale gas station

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County shopper is having one good weekend.According to the California Lottery, someone bought a Powerball ticket at a gas station in Glendale and won $1,417,623 in Saturday night's draw.The winning numbers were 6-12-20-27-32.The ticket was sold at United Oil located at 1118 N. Glendale Ave.The ticket matched five of the six winning numbers, missing only the red Powerball number.The California Lottery won't know the identity of the winner or winners until they claim their prize.They have up to 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.According to lottery officials, the odds of winning any prize in Powerball are 1 in 24.87.