California minimum wage increase to $18 an hour could land on November ballot in 2024

According a report published by the Orange County Register, supporters of the initiative have gathered enough valid signatures to get the measure on the ballot for the general election in November 2024.
The measure would increase the state's minimum wage to $18 by 2026.
The state's minimum wage is already set to increase to $15.50 for all workers in 2023.
The initiative is being led by entrepreneur and anti-poverty advocate Joe Sanberg.
The median rent in California is $2,542/mo.— Joe Sanberg (@JosephNSanberg) July 12, 2022
Someone working 40 hours a week at minimum wage in California makes $2,400/mo.
This is not sustainable.
The Orange County Register reports Sanberg has said an $18 minimum wage would give $6,240 more per year to more than 5 million California workers.
A similar effort to place the measure on the ballot this year was unsuccessful because not enough signatures could be verified ahead of the deadline.