society

California mom has to give birth on front lawn after quickly going into labor

The Johnsons couldn't wait to meet Baby Thomas, and apparently, neither could he!
EMBED <>More Videos

California mom has to give birth on front lawn after quickly going into labor

FRESNO, Calif. -- A Northern California couple has a unique way to remember the arrival of their newborn baby.

That's because the birth was recorded on their Ring camera.

The Johnsons couldn't wait to meet Baby Thomas, and apparently, neither could he!

Emily Johnson says she started experiencing contractions a week early. She thought she had plenty of time to get to the hospital because the contractions were happening 10 minutes apart.

RELATED: Woman goes into labor while taking bar exam
EMBED More News Videos

Brianna Hill knew she would be pregnant during her bar exam, but she wasn't expecting a huge curveball in timing due to COVID-19.



But that quickly changed, and by the time they got to the car, Emily realized Thomas wasn't going to wait.

She laid on the grass and decided to let nature take its course.

Emily's mother helped her welcome Thomas into the world while paramedics made their way to the house.

"I just laid back in the grass and took a nice deep breath, (and then) already he's here I can relax. He's fine, but man, do I never want to do this again," Emily said.

When Emily and Thomas got to the hospital, they were both taken care of right away.

"I'm just thankful that I was facing in that direction because otherwise, I don't think we'd be able to share the video footage with anybody," Emily said.

Both mom and son are doing well.

RELATED: California firefighter helps deliver his baby on side of road
EMBED More News Videos

Welcome to the world! An East Bay firefighter helped his wife deliver their daughter on Wednesday.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniabirthsocietybabyfamilycaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
SOCIETY
Rep. Roybal-Allard of LA not running for re-election in 2022
Biden administration releases classified JFK assassination documents
Alhambra could soon have its 1st permanent female chief of police
JFK Unsolved: The Real Conspiracies
TOP STORIES
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
First known case of 'flurona' - flu and coronavirus - reported
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Show More
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
More TOP STORIES News