Spring has sprung: California poppies in full bloom in Antelope Valley

"It's like the hill is on fire," said one SoCal native who has never visited the poppy reserve in Antelope Valley before.
By Jeric J Zavalla
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Spring is here and one of Southern California's greatest natural shows has arrived in full bloom.

They can be seen in all their beautiful glory at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, west of Lancaster. The poppy season typically starts mid-February through May.

Not only are the poppies showing out, but you can see them along with a variety of wildflowers along the trail.

"It's like the hill is on fire. Then there's partially yellow, some purple and lavender ... it's beautiful," said Aniceto Hernando, who visited the poppy reserve for the first time even though he's lived in the Southern California region since the 80s.

"California poppies are my favorite flowers, and I've heard of Antelope Valley for a long time. So post-pandemic, we decided that we've got to go," said visitor Ruth Ann Ryan.

You can enjoy eight miles of trails at the poppy reserve. The poppies open up about mid-morning and curl up in the late afternoon or early evening unless it's cold.

The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve is open to visitors daily from sunrise to sunset. It's located at 15101 Lancaster Rd. in Lancaster.

You can learn more on the reserve's website.

