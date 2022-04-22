lottery

$2.2 million Powerball prize sold in Riverside County still unclaimed days before it expires

The multimillion-dollar-winning ticket from the Powerball draw on Oct. 27, 2021, is set to expire on Monday, April 25.
PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- If you live in Riverside County and purchased a Powerball ticket in October 2021, you might want to check it twice and move fast.

The multimillion-dollar-winning ticket from the Powerball draw on Oct. 27, 2021, is set to expire on Monday. The ticket is worth $2,226,031, according to the California Lottery.

The ticket was purchased at a Circle K store located at 19470 Brown Street in Perris. It matched five of the six winning numbers that night (3-26-51-35-6) and missed only the red Powerball number (17).

If nobody submits a claim by Monday, the $2.2 million prize money will be used to support California public schools.

If you think you've got the winning ticket, be sure to fill out a California Lottery claim form online.

