4.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Santa Rosa in Northern California, USGS says

A preliminary 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa Tuesday, according to the USGS, which would be the largest Bay Area quake in 3 years.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa in Northern California Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck about 2.4 miles north-northeast of Santa Rosa, according to the USGS, and 7.8 miles southeast of Windsor in Sonoma County.

According to Meteorologist Drew Tuma, an M4.4 would be the strongest Bay Area earthquake in three years. The last one bigger was in 2019 when an M4.5 quake shook the East Bay.

The quake hit at around 6:39 p.m., according to the USGS.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.