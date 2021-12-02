Community leaders gather in Compton to call for end to smash-and-grab robberies

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Religious and community leaders gathered in Compton Tuesday to condemn the actions of those involved in dangerous smash-and-grab robberies seen at malls and stores in Southern California."I just felt so ashamed at seeing young Black youth run into the stores and stealing like mobs, a den of thieves, and I was so embarrassed for our ancestors," Bishop L.J. Guillory said.Religious leaders publicly denounced the actions and are asking family and parents to step up."We know there are people who know who did it. And so we're asking you to, as the bishop said, not be afraid of your child, but sit down and talk to your child to do the right thing," said pastor Jynona Norwood.High-end retail businesses are now hiring private security companies to deter thieves from robbing stores.The L.A. County Sheriff's Department believes the smash-and-grab robberies are being organized on social media.LASD wants the community to know that deputies are increasing enforcement and to never attempt to intervene in a robbery in progress. The department also urges that if you see something, say something.