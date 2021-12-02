Community leaders gather in Compton to call for end to smash-and-grab robberies

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Community leaders in Compton call for end to smash-and-grab robberies

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Religious and community leaders gathered in Compton Tuesday to condemn the actions of those involved in dangerous smash-and-grab robberies seen at malls and stores in Southern California.

"I just felt so ashamed at seeing young Black youth run into the stores and stealing like mobs, a den of thieves, and I was so embarrassed for our ancestors," Bishop L.J. Guillory said.

Religious leaders publicly denounced the actions and are asking family and parents to step up.

"We know there are people who know who did it. And so we're asking you to, as the bishop said, not be afraid of your child, but sit down and talk to your child to do the right thing," said pastor Jynona Norwood.

High-end retail businesses are now hiring private security companies to deter thieves from robbing stores.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department believes the smash-and-grab robberies are being organized on social media.

LASD wants the community to know that deputies are increasing enforcement and to never attempt to intervene in a robbery in progress. The department also urges that if you see something, say something.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
comptonlos angeles countyrobberysmash and grab
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Arrest in fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant in Beverly Hills
2020 brought sharp increase in deadly crashes
LeBron James clears NBA's COVID protocols
Eddie Mekka, 'Laverne & Shirley' actor, dies at 69 in Newhall
SoCal homeowner told to take down Christmas display or face fines
US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
Biden launching winter COVID booster, testing campaign
Show More
How Tom Brady landed on call with Michigan high school basketball team
Electrical vault explosion shatters windows at NoHo apartment building
Prosecute shoplifters under existing California laws, Newsom says
Ex-child actor in 'Beasts of the Southern Wild' shot, killed at 22
Long Beach police chief enters race to become next LA County sheriff
More TOP STORIES News