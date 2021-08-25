Most Californians to receive another stimulus check - here's how much and when to expect it

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10887230" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At a news conference in L.A. County, Gov. Gavin Newsom touted what he described as the nation's largest rent-relief program, part of California's $100-billion economic recovery package.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California's latest round of Golden State Stimulus checks will soon bring a little more green for people who qualify.Andrew LePage of the California Franchise Tax Board says people eligible will receive checks between $500 and $1,100 in most cases.LePage says people will typically qualify with an income of less than $75,000 last year, have lived in California for most of the year, live in the state now, are not claimed as a dependent and filed 2020 taxes before Oct. 15, 2021.How much will you get? If you qualify, $600 will be given. If you file jointly, your combined income would need to be less than $75,000. Plus, another $500 if you have dependents.If you received money from the first round of the Golden State Stimulus, you'll miss out on the second payment."For example, if you qualify for GSS 2, and you did not get a Golden State Stimulus and you have one or more dependents, you would get $1,100 for Golden State Stimulus 2," LePage explained.People with ITINs instead of Social Security numbers will receive $1,000 with a dependent.For everyone, the number of dependents isn't a factor."It's just based on whether you have one or more dependents, not based on the number," LePage said.The state will start issuing payments by the end of the month and will continue issuing them on a two-week basis.Direct deposit payments will arrive first, followed by paper checks - a process similar to how federal stimulus checks were distributed.