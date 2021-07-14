WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to tout rent-relief program as part of California's $100B recovery package

At a news conference in Los Angeles County on Wednesday morning, Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to tout what he described as the nation's largest rent-relief program, part of California's $100-billion economic recovery package.The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed here."The California Comeback Plan's $5.2 billion investment helps low-income Californians cover 100 percent of their back-rent and rent for several months into the future," the governor's office said in a statement.