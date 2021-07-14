Politics

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to tout rent-relief program as part of California's $100B recovery package

EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Newsom touts rent-relief program as part of California's $100-billion economic recovery package

At a news conference in Los Angeles County on Wednesday morning, Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to tout what he described as the nation's largest rent-relief program, part of California's $100-billion economic recovery package.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed here.

"The California Comeback Plan's $5.2 billion investment helps low-income Californians cover 100 percent of their back-rent and rent for several months into the future," the governor's office said in a statement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbell gardenslos angeles countygavin newsomrenters
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Britney Spears hearing to deal with turmoil from her dramatic speech
OC drug ring used 'call centers' to sell $2M in heroin: Authorities
Doctors investigate rare COVID breakthrough cases
Dad holds intruder seen looking in daughter's window at gunpoint
GoFundMe set up for family of 4-year-old killed in Harbor City crash
Flight to LAX diverted for passenger disturbance
One person dead, another injured in Leimert Park shooting
Show More
Norwegian Cruise Lines sues Florida over vaccine passport ban
Here's how LA will benefit from California's $100B recovery package
Can animals spread COVID-19 to humans?
LA County again reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
US COVID-19 cases rising again, doubling over 3 weeks
More TOP STORIES News