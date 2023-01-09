Orange County burn-scar areas brace for possible floods, mud flows amid storm

Silverado Canyon has seen massive mudflows in the past after the Bond Fire left hillsides bare.

SILVERADO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- Burn-scar communities in Orange County are bracing for potentially dangerous conditions as another storm moves through Southern California.

Communities like Silverado Canyon have seen severe damage from mudslides during past storms after the Bond Fire left hillsides bare and unable to contain water flows.

The area did not see as much damage as feared from last week's bomb cyclone - only some mud streams and minor flooding.

Orange County Public Works crews were out there Monday to clear out debris in hopes of avoiding major mud and debris flows.

A flood watch will also be in effect in Orange County's coastal areas, inland areas including Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton and Mission Viejo, and the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills.

A high wind warning will be in effect for parts of Orange County from 4 p.m. Monday until 4 p.m. Tuesday. South to southeast winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts from 35 to 40 mph are expected in Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, San Clemente, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton and Mission Viejo.

City News Service contributed to this report.