Election 2020: LA County Registrar encourages voters to check registration status

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's just three months until the November election, and the Los Angeles County Registrar says this is the perfect time to check your registration status -- making sure your address is correct and plan for safe and secure voting.
All registered voters have been sent a Vote by Mail Address Confirmation Card.
If you've moved, let officials know by updating your address.
Just fill out the confirmation card and drop it in the mail.
California voters outside of Los Angeles County can also check their registration status online.
