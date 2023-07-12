7-year-old rewarded for finding, returning expensive camera underwater at Lake Perris

Scuba diver Roger Hanson thought his camera was gone for food before 7-year-old Nathaniel Ramirez returned it to him.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Experienced scuba diver Roger Hanson lost his $900 camera after it slipped off his wrist during a lake dive in Riverside County.

He thought it was gone for good, but a 7-year-old saved the day.

Nathaniel Ramirez spotted the camera found it while snorkeling with his mom in Lake Perris. They immediately tracked down its owner.

"When I got out, this miniature, little person ran up to me and handed me my camera," recalls Hanson.

According to Nathaniel's mother, Dafne, her son was elated to be able to return the camera to Hanson.

Ramirez is now being rewarded for his good deed.

Hal Wells, underwater photographer and owner of Hollywood Divers, gifted Ramirez a special high-tech housing that turns his cell phone into an underwater camera.

Wells also showed Ramirez how various scuba gear works.

"It made me feel like a good person," Ramirez said when recounting the experience. "I get to see stuff underwater. I like to see fish. I like to see a lot of other things."

The 7-year-old is already planning for his future underwater.

"He's always been a water kid," his mother says. "Ever since he was younger, if we go to the beach, we go to the lake, even the pool, there's always a fight to get him out of the water. So I know he's definitely probably gonna pursue this. He's just waiting now 'til he's 10 years old so he could start the training of scuba diving."

"He's a special kid," Wells remarked. "I think he's gonna be a good scuba diver."