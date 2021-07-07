nfl

Pentagon allows Navy football captain to play in NFL for Buccaneers

By Devan Cole and Oren Liebermann, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Pentagon allows Navy football captain to play in NFL for Buccaneers

WASHINGTON -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday that the U.S. military will allow Naval Academy graduate Cameron Kinley to pursue a career in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Acting Navy Secretary Tom Harker had denied Kinley's request to delay his commissioning. But Austin reversed that decision, saying that "we know Cameron will take every opportunity on and off the field to ably represent the Navy and the military to the American people and to assist us in our recruiting efforts."

President Joe Biden said he was "pleased" by Austin's decision, adding, "I am confident that Cameron will represent the Navy well in the NFL, just as he did as a standout athlete and class president at the Naval Academy."

In a letter posted Tuesday on Twitter, Kinley wrote: "I am extremely appreciative of Secretary Austin's decision and I am excited to represent our fine military in the National Football League. This past month has been very challenging and I am thankful for everyone who has supported me in any way."

Kinley, a cornerback, signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent. He will now be able to attend the Buccaneers' training camp later this month.

Austin said Cameron will be enlisted in the Inactive Ready Reserve during his NFL career, after which "we look forward to welcoming him back inside the ranks as a naval officer."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspentagonnflnavymilitarytampa bay buccaneers
NFL
'Football is gay' - NFL ad supports LGBTQ+ community
The NFL's most vulnerable spots: 16 teams that have depth issues be...
Rating NFL offseasons for all 32 teams: Goals, top moves and bigges...
Carl Nassib shines light on The Trevor Project with $100,000 donation
TOP STORIES
2 bodies found amid search for missing couple
Amber Alert: Abduction suspect arrested, child found safe
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home
Man bitten by bear during July 4th celebration on Mount Wilson
Man struck by flying glass after fireworks hit DTLA high-rise
Tourism board releases new Los Angeles logo
Caught on camera: Illegal fireworks explode at Rialto home
Show More
Suspect linked to South LA explosion released on bond
Elsa weakens to a tropical storm as it takes aim at Florida
LAPD officer who shared Floyd meme cleared of wrongdoing
8 more victims found in FL condo rubble; death toll at 36
These new SUVS feature comfort, style, great gas mileage
More TOP STORIES News