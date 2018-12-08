Camp Fire evacuees return home to find lost dog patiently waiting for them

A family returned home after being forced to evacuate from the Camp Fire's flames to find their dog watching over their property. (KABC)

PARADISE, Calif. (KABC) --
A family returned home after being forced to evacuate from the Camp Fire's flames to find their dog watching over their burned property.

The owners couldn't find their dog Madison as they evacuated last month. But, the dog survived and waited weeks for them to return.

Andrea Gaylored said she was happily surprised to be greeted by Madison when she was finally allowed to check on her property last week.

An animal rescuer first spotted the Anatolian shepherd mix a few days after the fire, but Madison kept his distance.

The rescuer dropped off food and water for the dog, who never budged from the property.

"You are the best dog. The best," Gaylord said. "Imagine the loyalty of hanging in through the worst of circumstances and being here waiting. It was so emotional."

The rescuer had been taking care of Madison's brother, Miguel, after finding him in a shelter and those two were also reunited.
