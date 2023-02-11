US F-22 shoots down unidentified object detected over Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says

What we know about the unidentified object shot down over Alaska on Friday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered the "take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace" Saturday, according to a tweet.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said Saturday it was monitoring "a high altitude airborne object" over northern Canada, and that military aircraft were operating in the area from Alaska and Canada, according to a news release from the agency.

The object was shot down over Yukon by another U.S. Air Force F-22 fighter jet.

"Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau added.

Trudeau also said he has spoken with President Biden and that CAnadian Forces will recover and analyze the wreckage of the object.

"Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America," Trudeau said.

It is not clear what the object is or whether it is related to the Chinese spy balloon from last week or another object shot down over Alaska on Friday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

