Canadian woman, daughter reported missing during Bay Area camping trip

EMBED </>More Videos

A Canadian mother and daughter visiting California on a camping trip have gone missing shortly after their arrival. (Photos by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A Canadian mother and 10-year-old daughter visiting California on a camping trip have gone missing shortly after their arrival.

Audrey and Emily Rodrigue landed at San Francisco International Airport last Saturday, August 25, according to the the San Mateo County Sheriff's department.

Audrey, 29, sent her boyfriend a text the next day. After that, he was unable to reach her.

The two reportedly rented a dark gray 2018 Ford Focus and reserved a camp site at the Fish Lake Campgrounds in Six Rivers National Forest in Orleans for the 28th.

Officials say they never arrived.

Police say Audrey was driving a dark gray 2018 Ford Focus with the license plate 8DIN900. Both Audrey and her daughter are described as blonde with blue eyes.

If anyone has seen Audrey, Emily and/or their rental car, please call 911, or Detective Fava at 650-363-4192.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanmissing childrencampingsearchsan mateo countymissing person
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Investigation underway after fetus found in Sherman Oaks store
Gov. Brown signs bill to create election cybersecurity office
Woman saves man's life on their first date
App could give early warning for earthquakes
Doorbell mystery video: Woman explains why she posted footage
Officials urge people to be prepared following 4.4 quake in La Verne
Good Samaritans help catch hit-and-run suspect in Costa Mesa
New Mexico couple enter not guilty pleas in child death case; 3 other suspects released
Show More
LA County Fair opens Friday
Pomona officers walk son of slain friend to kindergarten class in Upland
Suspect arrested after slow-speed chase through South LA
'Suspicious shooting' leads deputies to mystery woman seen ringing doorbell in TX
Army vet wins U.S. citizenship after long legal fight
More News