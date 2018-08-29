Canadian woman, daughter reported missing during Bay Area camping trip

A Canadian mother and 10-year-old daughter visiting California on a camping trip have gone missing shortly after their arrival.Audrey and Emily Rodrigue landed at San Francisco International Airport last Saturday, August 25, according to the the San Mateo County Sheriff's department.Audrey, 29, sent her boyfriend a text the next day. After that, he was unable to reach her.The two reportedly rented a dark gray 2018 Ford Focus and reserved a camp site at the Fish Lake Campgrounds in Six Rivers National Forest in Orleans for the 28th.Officials say they never arrived.Police say Audrey was driving a dark gray 2018 Ford Focus with the license plate 8DIN900. Both Audrey and her daughter are described as blonde with blue eyes.If anyone has seen Audrey, Emily and/or their rental car, please call 911, or Detective Fava at 650-363-4192.