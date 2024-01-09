Suspect arrested in string of vandalisms against Canoga Park businesses

A person of interest is being questioned after someone was seen on video throwing rocks through the glass windows of multiple businesses in the Canoga Park area.

A person of interest is being questioned after someone was seen on video throwing rocks through the glass windows of multiple businesses in the Canoga Park area.

A person of interest is being questioned after someone was seen on video throwing rocks through the glass windows of multiple businesses in the Canoga Park area.

A person of interest is being questioned after someone was seen on video throwing rocks through the glass windows of multiple businesses in the Canoga Park area.

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect has been arrested in a string of more than a dozen vandalism incidents against businesses in the Canoga Park and Woodland Hills area.

It is believed the same suspect threw rocks through the windows and doors of as many as 15 businesses in the area. Some of the rocks had words painted on them - "Pay Up" and "Glory."

Officers arrested Edelidio David Wallace, 64, Monday afternoon after they were contacted by a business that had been vandalized in the past.

Wallace was arrested around 3:30 p.m. and booked for felony vandalism, with an outstanding felony warrant.

The video above is from a previous report on this incident.

Several of the incidents were captured on surveillance video. One shows a man walking up to Weiler's Deli & Restaurant and throwing a rock through the glass of the front door and then walking away.

The owner said the man threw the rock so hard it broke a table inside the business.

The businesses that were vandalized were on Victory Boulevard, Vanowen Street, Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Sherman Way.

Several of the businesses are Jewish-owned and had symbols of their faith on the exterior, leading the owners to question if the crimes were motivated by antisemitism. But police say at this time they have not developed evidence of a hate crime motive.

Several of the incidents happened Saturday and then three more were reported early Monday - a Sherwin Williams paint store, In-N-Out and a tire store.