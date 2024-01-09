Multiple businesses in Canoga Park vandalized, possibly by same suspect

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating a string of vandalism incidents at businesses in the Canoga Park area and new surveillance video may prove to be key.

The Los Angeles Police Department says it's believed that the same person may be responsible for targeting as many as eight businesses in the area over the past week.

Police told Eyewitness News Monday afternoon that a person of interest has been detained for questioning but it wasn't clear if that person was expected to be arrested.

Surveillance video shows a man walking up to Weiler's Deli & Restaurant and throwing a rock through the glass of the front door and then walking away.

"Unfortunately it happened to several other businesses in the area as well," said the deli owner, who asked to be identified only as Nima. "I saw the shattered glass everywhere."

"He actually threw the rock so hard it broke the table over there. We had to put it back together."

Several of the incidents happened Saturday and then three more were reported early Monday - a Sherwin Williams paint store, In-N-Out and a tire store.

Authorities say the businesses had large rocks thrown through their windows.

At least some of the rocks had the words "Pay Up" and "Glory" painted on them.