Rep. Karen Bass calls for 25th Amendment after chaos on Capitol Hill

Rep. Bass, who was at the Capitol when the chaos unfolded, shared her thoughts on how realistic it will would be to invoke the 25th Amendment with President Trump having less than two weeks left in office.
"I believe he should be removed from office today. I believe he is a clear and present danger to the people of the United States," said Bass.
"I would love to see the 25th amendment invoked."
Bass said Vice President Mike Pence met his obligation to the country on Wednesday by certifying the election and should wants to see him take it a step further.
"Elaine Chao who resigned today. How about instead of resigning, stay there and step up and invoke the 25th Amendment," Bass said.
In the video above, Rep. Bass also shares her thoughts on the lack of police presence and the response to rioters.
