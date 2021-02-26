Capitol riot: Jurupa Valley man arrested, faces multiple federal charges

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A Jurupa Valley man has been arrested for allegedly participating in last month's breach of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Andrew Hernandez was taken into custody by the FBI on Thursday, according to the Department of Justice. He was charged with obstruction of Congress, unauthorized entry of a restricted federal building and disorderly conduct.

According to the FBI, photos posted on social media were used to identify the 44-year-old as one of the rioters who stormed the Capitol building.

Hernandez has been ordered to appear in court in Washington, D.C., by March 4.

Capitol riot: UCLA student arrested in Costa Mesa, charged with 5 federal charges, FBI says
EMBED More News Videos

A Jurupa Valley man has been arrested for allegedly participating in last month's breach of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jurupa valleyriverside countywashington d.c.riotus capitolcongress
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Huge fire rips through Compton industrial complex
LASD motorcycle deputy killed in Lakewood crash
Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, French bulldogs stolen in Hollywood
Stimulus update: House to vote on COVID relief bill today
SoCal girl cries for joy when told she's returning to school
LA man says EDD put him on hold for 9 hours
Asian man stabbed in back in New York City's Chinatown
Show More
Best Buy lays off 5,000 workers and will close more stores
Mother killed when wheel smashes through windshield in TX
College dropout donates $20M to university he couldn't afford in 1963
Rachel Levine, 1st transgender nominee, deflects inflammatory questions from senator
Tiger Woods does not remember crash, sheriff says
More TOP STORIES News