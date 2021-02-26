Capitol riot: Jurupa Valley man arrested, faces multiple federal charges

Andrew Hernandez was taken into custody by the FBI on Thursday, according to the Department of Justice. He was charged with obstruction of Congress, unauthorized entry of a restricted federal building and disorderly conduct.
According to the FBI, photos posted on social media were used to identify the 44-year-old as one of the rioters who stormed the Capitol building.
Hernandez has been ordered to appear in court in Washington, D.C., by March 4.
