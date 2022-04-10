crash

4 seriously injured during crash that damaged fire hydrant, power pole in Arleta

According to investigators, a power pole and a fire hydrant were sheered during the collision, causing water to flood the streets.
ARLETA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four people were seriously injured early Sunday morning during a high-speed crash in Arleta, authorities say.

It happened at around 1:30 a.m. when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Terra Bella Street and Woodman Avenue.

All four people - whose identities were not immediately released - were rushed to the hospital in serious condition. Details on the extent of their injuries were also not released.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

Authorities said the area will likely be closed as crews work to investigate the crash and fix the damaged pole and hydrant.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

