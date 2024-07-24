Glendale police cruiser involved in violent collision, one person detained in handcuffs

Details of the collision involving the Glendale police cruiser remain under investigation, but one person was led from the scene in handcuffs.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Glendale police are investigating what led up to a cruiser being involved in a violent crash with another vehicle in the middle of busy Brand Boulevard.

The collision happened just after 9 p.m. near Brand and Windsor Road. A police SUV was visible at the scene lodged in the median with heavy damage and debris scattered along the roadway. The other vehicle was damaged on the other side of the road.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Police blocked off Brand Boulevard while the crash was investigated.