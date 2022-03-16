8 injured when car crashes into Riverside County middle school, authorities say

#BREAKING 8 adults injured at Tomas Rivera Middle School in Perris per @CALFIRERRU when a passenger car crashed into a building. 3 moderate, 5 minor injuries. Nothing life threatening. No children hurt. — Rob McMillan (@abc7robmcmillan) March 16, 2022

#ThomasUC UPDATE- 1 additional adult patient w/moderate injuries was also transported for a total of eight patients (3 moderate, 5 minor injuries) — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) March 16, 2022

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- Eight people were injured Wednesday when a car crashed into a building at a middle school in Perris, authorities say.The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. at Tomas Rivera Middle School in the 21600 block of Martin Street, near Clark Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.Multiple engine crews and ambulance personnel were sent to the location, along with Riverside County sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers, and found that a sedan had smashed into one of the buildings on the campus, which takes up nearly an entire city block.Authorities told Eyewitness News it was a minimum day at the school, so there were no students around when the crash occurred. The people who were hurt were all inside the building.The driver, whose identity was not released, was among the injured, none of whom were children, according to the fire department.An agency spokeswoman said three victims suffered moderate injuries, and five suffered minor injuries. It was not expected that all of them would require hospital treatment. However, eight ambulances were summoned to the campus.The investigation was turned over to the CHP because the crash occurred in an unincorporated area, where the CHP has jurisdiction in any vehicular incident under a long-standing contract with the county. CHP investigators said at one point, several people became trapped.No one was arrested, but the investigation was in its preliminary stage as of 2 p.m.