riverside county

8 injured when car crashes into Riverside County middle school, authorities say

The driver, whose identity was not released, was among the injured, none of whom were children, according to the fire department.
EMBED <>More Videos

8 injured when car crashes into Riverside County middle school

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- Eight people were injured Wednesday when a car crashed into a building at a middle school in Perris, authorities say.



The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. at Tomas Rivera Middle School in the 21600 block of Martin Street, near Clark Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.



Multiple engine crews and ambulance personnel were sent to the location, along with Riverside County sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers, and found that a sedan had smashed into one of the buildings on the campus, which takes up nearly an entire city block.

Authorities told Eyewitness News it was a minimum day at the school, so there were no students around when the crash occurred. The people who were hurt were all inside the building.

The driver, whose identity was not released, was among the injured, none of whom were children, according to the fire department.

An agency spokeswoman said three victims suffered moderate injuries, and five suffered minor injuries. It was not expected that all of them would require hospital treatment. However, eight ambulances were summoned to the campus.

The investigation was turned over to the CHP because the crash occurred in an unincorporated area, where the CHP has jurisdiction in any vehicular incident under a long-standing contract with the county. CHP investigators said at one point, several people became trapped.

No one was arrested, but the investigation was in its preliminary stage as of 2 p.m.



City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riverside countycar crashsouthern californiaschoolstudent safetyaccidenttrafficcar into buildinginvestigationriverside county sheriff's departmentriverside countycrashinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY
DNA from bite mark leads to arrest in 1994 murder of IE woman
Skydivers to break record for most people skydiving over the age of 60
Resident confronts transient who broke into home, raided his fridge
3.5 magnitude quake rattles areas in Riverside and Orange counties
TOP STORIES
Los Angeles to clear homeless encampments in Little Tokyo
US to send military aid to Ukraine; optimism seen at talks
Thieves smash car in alleged Lakewood catalytic converter theft
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan; tsunami alert issued
Woman, child fatally struck near elementary school in Riverside
9 dead in west Texas crash involving college golf teams
LAUSD parents hold protest against mask mandate
Show More
Amazon Flex, Uber drivers rally in Redondo Beach, demanding higher pay
Child ziplining in Costa Rica collides with sloth
Increased leisure travel keeping John Wayne Airport therapy dogs busy
Walmart is hiring 50,000 more workers before May
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy tells Congress, 'We need you right now'
More TOP STORIES News