Man arrested for allegedly setting 6 cars on fire in Long Beach, authorities say

Sunday, June 16, 2024 5:21PM
Police in Long Beach arrested a man accused of setting several cars on fire overnight.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Long Beach arrested a man accused of setting several cars on fire overnight.

Firefighters and officers responded to a burning car on Atlantic Avenue just after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

As fire crews worked on extinguishing the flames, several other cars on fire were reported within an hour and a half in the surrounding area. Six cars in total were burned.

During one of the incidents, a home on East Artesia Boulevard caught fire.

Officers eventually found the suspect about to light another car on fire on Lime Avenue, according to the police department. He was taken into custody without further incident.

No injuries were reported.

