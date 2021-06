MODESTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Security video captured a car plowing into a gas pump near Modesto, causing it to burst into flames.The CHP says a woman was driving on Highway 99 near Modesto when she veered off the road and hit a construction sign.The car went flying into the gas station, barely missing a family pumping gas.Another woman saw what was about to happen and ran out of the way.The CHP says the woman had two small children in the back seat.Amazingly, no one was hurt.