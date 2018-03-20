Car plows into home in Hawthorne; family of 7 unharmed

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) --
A family of seven were lucky to be alive after an SUV plowed into their home following a crash at a nearby intersection in Hawthorne Monday night.

Authorities said the crash happened at Cerise and Rosecrans avenues around 9 p.m. Officer Michael Jenkins said a white SUV was traveling eastbound on Rosecrans and as it crossed Cerise another car attempted to make a left-hand turn when the vehicles collided.

The impact of the collision caused the SUV to jump a curb and smash into the side of the home.

Four adults and three children were in the home and almost all of them were unharmed. The mother said her children were asleep in the back of the house when the crash occurred.

Her boyfriend appeared to suffer minor injuries, was taken to the hospital for leg pain and then released, according to Jenkins.

The Red Cross arrived to provide help and find shelter for the displaced family.

Crews worked into the night to board up the large hole the vehicle left behind in the home.
