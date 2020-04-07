Coronavirus

Coronavirus pandemic: Career advice for struggling, jobless SoCal residents

By
As our local job force takes a major hit, we are taking a closer look at how the pandemic is impacting jobs across Southern California.

The cost of keeping people home in this pandemic is taking a heavy toll on work. Firings are up and hirings are down, and no one knows that better than SoCal resident Krystal Triggs.

MORE: Job hunting? Here's a list of companies hiring in SoCal
EMBED More News Videos

While the coronavirus has led to shuttered businesses and massive layoffs, here are some of the companies need more workers.


"I'm been OK so far, but I think, you know, this is just the beginning so, we're anticipating that things will get difficult," said Triggs, who is unemployed.

Triggs had two jobs, cleaning houses and working in a restaurant. Both fields have been decimated by the stay-at-home orders.

However, as bad as it is for job seekers, there are some companies hiring. Grocery workers are in demand. Employment experts say while you are looking - try and maintain a normal routine.

"If you have kids at home, get them set on their assignments. And go set your work time up, have your work blocks up. Get a dedicated office space," said Darrell Gurney, an employment consultant.

MORE: You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
EMBED More News Videos

Nearly 10 million Americans have lost their jobs and applied for unemployment benefits in the past two weeks - a stunning record high that reflects the near-complete shutdown of the U.S. economy.


And that goes for those working at home, too. A new poll by Waveform finds a lot of people like it. Sixty percent prefer working from home and more than 48% want to keep doing it.

Meanwhile, more than 33% admit they don't get as much done while 25% believe they are more productive.

Of course, someone like Triggs who is out of work would love to find out what it's like to work from home.

"Who knows what's going to happen a month from now, you know, at the end of April what's gonna happen? But you know, yeah, just trying to roll with the punches - I suppose," Triggs said.

The coronavirus pandemic is pushing the unemployed to the limit and changing work habits for those still on the job. And the big question so many are asking is when will it all end and will work ever be the same again?

MORE: Attorney answers your COVID-19 unemployment questions
EMBED More News Videos

Can I collect unemployment during a coronavirus closure? Can I be fired if I'm unable to work from home? Employment attorney Angela Reddock-Wright has the answers to your questions about jobs and employment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerssouthern californiacareer adviceemploymentcoronaviruscareersjobsworkplace
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Here's a list of SoCal churches holding virtual Holy Week services
Auto repair shops, car dealerships changing procedures amid COVID-19
Ventura County church faces backlash for defying physical distancing orders
Silver Lake restaurant owner pays rent for mother facing eviction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County residents urged to skip grocery shopping this week
COVID-19: Experts say these supplements may help immune system thrive
COVID-19 SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 147
Slain CHP officers remembered for inspiring safety revolution
Monrovia company donating sneeze guards to businesses
Silver Lake restaurant owner pays rent for mother facing eviction
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Show More
SoCal storm: Rain, snow to last through mid-week
Coronavirus news update: Monday, April 6
Auto repair shops, car dealerships changing procedures amid COVID-19
West Covina church answers Salvation Army's urgent call for essentials
Woman with dementia who was found in Commerce now ID'd
More TOP STORIES News