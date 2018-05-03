CAREERS

Hundreds of hopefuls line up for Disney, Anaheim resort jobs

EMBED </>More Videos

A steady line of hopeful job-seekers filled a meeting room at Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel on Thursday, as Disneyland Resort hosted a job fair for more than 32 employers in the Anaheim resort area.

By and ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
A steady line of hopeful job-seekers filled a meeting room at Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel on Thursday, as Disneyland Resort hosted a job fair for more than 32 employers in the Anaheim resort area.

Representatives from hotels, restaurants and other businesses in the area say they're looking to fill hundreds of positions in a variety of roles.

In two years, management at the new Courtyard by Marriott Anaheim Resort said they've seen continued success thanks to the constant flow of people coming to the Disneyland theme park.

"There's no better place to be in the world for the hospitality industry. They do a wonderful job of filling our rooms, filling our water parks," said Brian Schinsk.

The Anaheim resort area keeps growing, too, with the addition of at least four luxury hotels and the expansion of the convention center.

"The Anaheim resort and our hospitality industry is on fire. We have over $3 billion in investments, new hotels, expansion of Disneyland," said Todd Ament of the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce.

Another job fair is scheduled for May 16 at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

More information about Disneyland jobs is available here.

Disneyland has about 30,000 employees and is Orange County's largest employer.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersjobsjob fairdisneylandAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour
New job center opens in Culver City
Disneyland hosting job fair on Saturday
Amazon looking to fill 200+ work-from-home positions
Disneyland hosting job fair on Wednesday
More Careers
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News