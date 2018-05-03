Hundreds of hopefuls line up for Disney, Anaheim resort jobs

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --A steady line of hopeful job-seekers filled a meeting room at Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel on Thursday, as Disneyland Resort hosted a job fair for more than 32 employers in the Anaheim resort area.
Representatives from hotels, restaurants and other businesses in the area say they're looking to fill hundreds of positions in a variety of roles.
In two years, management at the new Courtyard by Marriott Anaheim Resort said they've seen continued success thanks to the constant flow of people coming to the Disneyland theme park.
"There's no better place to be in the world for the hospitality industry. They do a wonderful job of filling our rooms, filling our water parks," said Brian Schinsk.
The Anaheim resort area keeps growing, too, with the addition of at least four luxury hotels and the expansion of the convention center.
"The Anaheim resort and our hospitality industry is on fire. We have over $3 billion in investments, new hotels, expansion of Disneyland," said Todd Ament of the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce.
Another job fair is scheduled for May 16 at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.
More information about Disneyland jobs is available here.
Disneyland has about 30,000 employees and is Orange County's largest employer.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.