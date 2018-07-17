To apply for a position at ABC7 please click on the applicable link below. Scroll to the bottom for information about internships.
Content Producer | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is looking for a freelance/part-time creative content producer to contribute their talent to various ABC7's local productions including Eye on LA, Vista La, and red carpet award pre- and post-shows across broadcast and digital platforms. Must be an excellent storyteller, compelling writer, and able to communicate vision effectively and efficiently in the edit bay. Qualified candidates will have at least 5 years experience post-producing television and social content, pre-interviewing and booking talent. Outstanding communication, organizational, and multi-tasking skills are essential and must thrive in a deadline-driven environment. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Digital News Producer | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is looking for a dynamic, self-motivated, technically-savvy news junkie to join our online news team at our Glendale studios. Candidates should have experience working and multitasking in a high-pressure television news environment. Strong editorial skills, video editing abilities and sharp news judgment is a must. You must have strong basic computer skills, including common keyboard shortcuts. Candidates must thrive in a team environment but also be able to work independently. Candidates must be available to work flexible hours, including overnights, weekends and holidays. Applicant must possess: Strong writing and copy-editing skills; solid newsgathering abilities; proficiency with AP Style; strong computer skills; solid knowledge of basic HTML; strong grasp of social media and basic Photoshop skills. Ability to shoot and edit video a plus. Key responsibilities include: Timely posting of breaking local and national news on all digital platforms, including but not limited to websites, apps and social media; working with producers, assignment editors and talent to coordinate on-air and online news coverage; executing special projects for various station departments, including sales, audience development and community affairs; site troubleshooting and overall maintenance of the high editorial standards of ABC7 and abc7.com. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
ENG CAMERAPERSONS: | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking experienced ENG camerapersons for freelance employment. Successful candidates will have at least two years experience in daily newsgathering, live microwave truck operation, and editing in the field. Non-linear editing experience a plus. Scheduling flexibility, including willingness to work weekends, early mornings, late nights, and holidays a must. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Freelance Director: | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking a freelance director to join our team to work on news and live local productions. The ideal candidate should have knowledge and/or working experience with Ross Overdrive. Candidate should have a strong sense of newscast structure plus significant hands-on experience operating in a computer assisted environment, with the ability to work efficiently under pressure. Operational knowledge of ENPS and DALET Newsroom systems is a must. Knowledge of peripheral devices such as VIZ RT Graphics systems, Stratus Servers, and ORAD display systems is a plus. This position interacts with various departments and requires exceptional organizational skills. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
FREELANCE GRAPHIC ARTISTS: | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is looking for freelance Graphic Artists/Broadcast Designers. If your creative juices pack a punch when working under tight deadlines, keep reading! Candidates must be resourceful, team players who are excellent at multi-tasking with the ability to conceptualize and design in broadcast, print, and web media. Advanced level in Adobe Photoshop and Adobe After Effects; experience in Adobe Premier, Adobe Illustrator and VizRt. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
FREELANCE MAINTENANCE ENGINEER | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking experienced, skilled broadcast maintenance engineers for freelance employment. These positions will require significant, diverse experience in installation and maintenance of modern digital production, ENG, and RF transmission systems. FCC license and/or SBE certification is desirable. Shifts may be part or full-time and the ability to work a varied schedule including early mornings, nights and weekends is necessary. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
FREELANCE NEWS EDITORS: | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking experienced news editors for freelance employment. Must be able to work under tight deadlines. Minimum 3 years experience preferred in a local television station news department. Familiarity with the Edius/Stratus system preferred. Experience in recording, and playback of video as well as storage and archiving a plus. Successful candidate will be a team player and have excellent communication skills. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Freelance Producer/Editor | Click here to apply
If you are in-sync with the pulse of the city, are a news junkie with an innate marketing instinct and can get to the core with your creative messaging-we want to talk to you! The Freelance Producer/Editor is responsible for bringing the ABC7 and Eyewitness News brands to life through compelling writing, superior editing and strategic conceptualization. This person must have the unique ability to connect with diverse demographics and craft creative and conversational promos that effectively reach and connect with KABC's targeted audiences. This team-player position works closely with the Creative and News teams and requires a fiery passion and a competitive spirit with a desire to push our products forward. The ideal candidate will write, edit and produce daily topical promotions, will help conceptualize and execute strategy of image campaigns, and create promotional spots for special projects. The successful self-starter will be digital-savvy, an excellent conceptualizer, producer, writer, strategist, editor, videographer and imaginator who can capture our viewers through powerful communication and images. Must be innovative, edgy, and willing to take risks. Must be available to work flexible hours, including evenings and weekends. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Freelance Transmission Engineer | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles seeks an experienced individual for the position of freelance Transmission Engineer. Duties will include acquisition, transmission, routing, and quality control of satellite, microwave, and other signals. The successful candidate will operate in a demanding, live news environment. The ability to work various shifts including nights and weekends is required. Candidate should be motivated to excel and possess strong interpersonal skills. Significant knowledge of southern California geography and the ability to multi-task in a fast paced environment is required. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
General Assignment Reporter | Click here to apply
KABC-TV, the ABC Owned local TV and digital content provider in Los Angeles, seeks a creative, energetic, general assignment reporter. Qualified candidates must be great writers and have strong live presentation skills. Previous local news anchoring or fill-in anchoring experience is preferred. Ability to shoot, edit and publish is essential. Must be able to demonstrate social media fluency. If you work well under deadline pressure, are a strong journalist and story-teller, and are comfortable handling live breaking news at the anchor desk and in the field please apply. Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Helicopter Reporter | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles seeks a creative and energetic helicopter reporter. Qualified candidates must have strong live presentation skills. Previous chopper experience handling live breaking news in L.A. is strongly preferred. Candidates must be willing to work the night shift. Ability to operate camera in a helicopter is a plus. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
IS TECHNICIAN - P/T: | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking an individual to provide help desk services including telephone and desktop computer support on a part-time basis. Will participate in the development and maintenance of desktop and portable PC configurations. Must understand basic troubleshooting techniques and be a logical problem solver. Must have good interpersonal skills and be motivated to help. Ability to work well in a team environment and lift and carry a minimum of 50 pounds required. Must be available for any shift including holidays and weekends. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Media Technician | Click here to apply
ABC7 is seeking an energetic, hands-on media systems specialist to fill an exciting new role of Media Technician. The successful candidate will present a diverse set of technology skills used in the creation and distribution of media for broadcast, internet, and social platforms. Qualified applicants will have experience with a variety of tools including non-linear edit systems, news automation systems and network/IP based media systems. Troubleshooting and support skills with ENG and video systems are a plus. Candidates must have exceptional interpersonal skills and be proficient verbal and written communicators. Social media and digital fluency a must. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Morning News Producer | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking a creative, hands-on Producer for one of our morning Eyewitness News broadcasts. Must be a self-starter, have great news judgment, thrive on breaking news and deadline pressure, and be an efficient, excellent writer. Must be very organized, collaborative and good at managing people and resources, with an eye for moments that resonate with viewers. Must be able to use social media to gather and distribute news. Must be willing to work overnight. At least 3 years local TV newscast producing experience, familiarity with ENPS, and desktop editing preferred. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
NEWS ASSISTANTS: | Click here to apply
ABC7, the number one station in Los Angeles, is seeking News Assistants for freelance employment. The duties of this entry level position include but are not limited to logging tapes for stories and for music usage, searching tape files for video, answering phones, and running teleprompter. Shifts are varied and work will include some evenings, early mornings and weekends. College degree or current college attendance required. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
NEWS PRODUCER: | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking a creative, hands-on Producer for one of our early evening Eyewitness News broadcasts. Must thrive on breaking news and deadline pressure, and be an efficient, excellent writer. Must be very organized, collaborative and good at managing people and resources, with an ability to create visually stimulating content that will resonate with audiences across multiple platforms. At least 3 years local TV newscast producing experience, familiarity with Dalet, as well as desktop editing preferred. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
NEWSWRITERS: | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking experienced television newswriters for freelance employment. Minimum of two years broadcast news experience. Ability to work quickly and under continuous deadlines. Knowledge of ENPS news system, line producing experience, and non-linear editing experience all pluses. Scheduling flexibility and willingness to work weekends, overnights, and holidays a must. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Producer/Editor | Click here to apply
If you are in-sync with the pulse of the city, are a news junkie with an innate marketing instinct and can get to the core with your creative messaging-we want to talk to you! The Producer/Editor is responsible for bringing the ABC7 and Eyewitness News brands to life through compelling writing, superior editing and strategic conceptualization. This person must have the unique ability to connect with diverse demographics and craft creative and conversational promos that effectively reach and connect with KABC's targeted audiences. This team-player position works closely with the Creative and News teams and requires a fiery passion and a competitive spirit with a desire to push our products forward. The ideal candidate will write, edit and produce daily topical promotions, will help conceptualize and execute strategy of image campaigns, and create promotional spots for special projects. The successful self-starter will be digital-savvy, an excellent conceptualizer, producer, writer, strategist, editor, videographer and imaginator who can capture our viewers through powerful communication and images. Must be innovative, edgy, and willing to take risks.
Qualifications
Must have:
A minimum of 3 years experience in promotion, advertising, marketing, or other related creative field
A minimum of 2 years experience in professional editing software (Avid and/or Adobe Suite)
Previous videography experience and proficiency operating a DSLR camera.
A strong aptitude for new technology
Social-savvy with ability to organically integrate news/marketing content into digital spaces
A versatile team player with the ability to thrive under pressure
Competitive spirit and strong team collaborator
Self-directing, self-motivating, and able to work in a fast paced environment
Well organized and able to manage projects from concept to completion
Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Videographer | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is looking for a dynamic freelance/part-time videographer to help skillfully capture various ABC7's local productions including Eye on LA, Vista La, and red carpet award pre- and post-shows. Must have a creative eye, be a compelling visual storyteller, and pay special attention to detail. And if you're an experienced Avid editor, even better! Qualified candidates will have at least 5 years professional experience shooting video projects for broadcast or digital platforms. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Weathercaster/General Assignment Reporter | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking a weathercaster for weekend newscasts and weekday general assignment reporting. Meteorologist certification, previous reporting and weather forecasting experience in local television preferred. Working knowledge of WSI Max Graphics, EEC Radar, and production of digital content also a plus. Social media proficiency is essential. Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
INTERNSHIPS
ABC7 has a variety of internship opportunities available year-round to currently enrolled college students pursuing careers in TV/Broadcasting and other related fields.
Our internship program is designed to provide students with an educational experience that complements their academic studies and provides an opportunity to observe and participate in the daily work and operation of the television station. The objective is to enhance the student's understanding of the broadcasting business and to reinforce their desire to further pursue a career in broadcasting.
To apply for an internship with ABC7, visit disneycareers.com and enter KABC-TV in the search box.
