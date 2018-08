The Los Angeles County Fair held a job fair Thursday at the Pomona Fairplex to fill the more than 700 positions available this summer.The positions ranged from admissions, guest relations to carnival rides and more.The job fair was held until 3:30 p.m. Job seekers, 18 years and older, were able to show up and interview on the spot.Jobs are still available for the summer. Click here for more information on how to apply.