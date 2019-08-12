Careers

Telling lies at work: survey says it's more common when you're unhappy with job

By ABC7.com staff
The less satisfied people are at work the more likely they are to lie to others at the office.

That's according to a recent survey from Simply Hired.

Of more than 1,000 people, 41% say they are not satisfied at work - and say they tell at least one white lie a week.

And the most common lie?

The kind that buys time away from colleagues. like "I'm not feeling well" or "I already have plans after work."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersworkplacesurvey
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends honor LAPD officer killed in Lincoln Heights
IE's '60 Swarm' freeway closure ends early
JCC shooting: 20 years later, community remembers victims
Demonstrators call on LA Zoo to free Billy the elephant
VIDEO: Man throws rock at car windshield in Pomona
Naked burglar gets stuck in chimney of Ladera Heights home
Downtown L.A. vigil decries anti-immigrant rhetoric contributing to violence
Show More
Manson case: News reporters look back after 50 years
5 children killed in fire at Pennsylvania day care center
Investigation underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
UC Santa Barbara tops list of drinking schools
'Close the Camps' rally held by protesters in downtown L.A.
More TOP STORIES News