New job center opens in Culver City

CULVER CITY, Calif. --
Culver City has a new job center.



America's Job Center of California serves as a one-stop shop for people looking for work. AJCC is also a place where people can network.

Workshops offered include how to create a resume, conduct an interview and work on positive attitudes.

It's the first AJCC in Los Angeles County having a direct partnership with the Employment Development Department.

Job-seekers or those looking to advance their career have access to a computer resources room that includes online job searches.

Employers can also utilize the job center as a place to interview prospective new hires.

The West LA AJCC will serve Culver City, Marina Del Rey, Playa Del Rey, Westchester, Ladera Heights and other cities in the West LA area.

All services at AJCC are free.
